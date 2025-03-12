Osoyoos looks to amend regulations to allow for low-speed vehicles on neighbourhood roads

Photo: GEM

A new type of vehicle could soon be spotted on Osoyoos neighbourhood streets.

At the request of some residents, council previously discussed allowing low-speed vehicles on 50 kilometre per hour roads.

During a Tuesday committee meeting, members approved amending the town's traffic bylaw to allow the vehicles and requested the changes be approved by the Ministry of Transportation. Council will still have to vote on the changes for them to come into effect.

Low-speed vehicles are lightweight electric vehicles which resemble golf carts. According to the federal government, they were originally introduced "to meet the short-distance transportation needs of residents of gated communities."

The cart-like vehicles, also known as neighbourhood zero-emission vehicles, would largely be regulated by the province with vehicle requirements set out federally.

The LSVs are permitted on roads with a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour or less, and can cross roads of up to 80 kilometres per hour or less.

"So, this basically means most roads within the Town of Osoyoos they can drive on," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer.

"There are a couple areas on Highway 3 and Highway 97 that the speed is higher than 50 kilometres an hour and in those areas, the vehicle would not be permitted, however they could cross the road or the highway."

Police could issue infractions, similar to other road and vehicle violations. Additionally, insurance would be required to drive the LSVs.

The move towards allowing LSVs follows instances in the municipality where people were driving golf carts from Osoyoos Golf Course on roads.

"People who have lived up at the golf course area have driven their golf carts from their home — and I know that's not legal," McKortoff said.

However, this bylaw change still wouldn't allow golf carts on the road.

Committee members discussed introducing a pilot program or mandatory review for the vehicles.

According to Risling, the City of Vernon has had an LSV bylaw for over 10 years with few complaints except for people occasionally saying the LSVs drive too slow.

Risling added the upside of the project is that it would allow for a cost-effective form of transportation in the tourist town.

A staff document indicates the introduction of LSVs could introduce a $1,000 cost for the municipality relating to signage.

Moving forward, council will decide where the vehicles can be driven in town and the traffic bylaw changes must be approved by the Ministry of Transportation.

Risling added the approval process could take several months.