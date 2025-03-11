Town of Osoyoos holds public meetings about short-term rentals

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos will be holding two public information meetings for the town's short-term rental policy this week.



In a public notice on Monday, the municipality said the meetings will go over changes to the town’s official community plan, zoning, and municipal ticket information bylaws, which affect the STR regulation.

On Tuesday, the first meeting will be held at the Sonora Community Centre from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then, on Wednesday, the second meeting will be held virtually online via registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the town, the STR regulation review project seeks to:

Establish and implement a “Short-Term Rental Accommodation Pilot Program”, which would permit STRs in the Small-Scale Multi-Unit Residential (RS1) Zone under specified parameters, if adopted as proposed;

Introduce new business licensing requirements for STRs and bed and breakfast operations;

Introduce new fines for STR operations; and,

Evaluate STR uses within the Resort Commercial (CT4) Zone as well as “tourist accommodation” uses within strata-titled hotels, motels and resorts within other zones in the Town.

"Staff will be available to answer any questions residents may have regarding this project," reads the notice.

Additionally, people are asked to fill out an STR survey by March 28 online here.



For more information on the town's STR regulation review project, click here.