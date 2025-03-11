Weekend fire east of Princeton determined to be human caused, not part of cultural burn

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

A weekend fire east of Princeton has been determined to be human-caused, the Upper and Lower Smilkameen Indian Bands say.

In press releases on Sunday, the Upper Similkameen Indian Band and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said the 8.3-hectare fire along Old Hedley Road near Steven Creek was an "unintentional ignition."

According to the USIB, fire crews responded quickly to contain the spread of the fire on Sunday. It assured the public the blaze was not part of the Nighthawk cultural burn.

"We want to assure the public that this fire is not related to the cultural prescribed burns currently taking place in the Hedley area," the USIB said in a press release.

"These prescribed burns are carefully planned and managed by USIB and BC Wildfire Service to restore the land and reduce wildfire risk, whereas the Nine Mile IR wildfire was an unintentional ignition."

The USIB, the LSIB, the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department, and the BC Wildfire Service responded to the blaze.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant and follow all fire safety regulations to prevent human-caused wildfires," said the USIB.