Primary rehabilitation work is complete at the Oliver and District Arena

Photo: Town of Oliver

Rehabilitation of the Oliver and District Arena is now complete.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in conjunction with the Town of Oliver said primary work on the project, including replacement of the refrigeration slab and rink dasher board system along with renovations to dressing rooms and washrooms to meet accessibility standards, have been complete.

The kitchen and lobby were also renovated during the project while a new energy system was installed and the refrigeration system controls upgraded to help reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Oliver and District Arena is an important part of the Parks and Recreation infrastructure in the region,” said RDOS chair Mark Pendergraft.

“This project was also a priority for Rick Knobel, the former director of Electoral Area C who sadly passed away in January of this year.”

The renovations will allow for maximum use of the facility 12 months of the year while improvements to the perimeter slab and rubber flooring will not only provide increased safety but will allow for opportunities for adapted recreational programs such as sledge hockey.

The rehabilitation project was funded through a combination of reserve funds and the federal Canada Investing in Recreation Initiative Program.

The ice surface itself did reopen back in November while other work was taking place. Work on upgrades began in June.

Some minor work is still going on inside the arena.

People visiting the arena are reminded to follow all posted signage and be mindful of construction workers.

A post-construction celebration event will be held at the Oliver and District Arena on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The event will feature an opening ceremony and hockey skills competition from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. A community hockey game will take place from 6:30 - 8:30 pm and will include special performances by local figure skaters.