Photo: Osoyoos' staggering switchback during the 1970s

Photo: BC Archives

A historic photo of Osoyoos' staggering switchback is circulating on social media this month.

In a Facebook post last week, Lost Okanagan share a 1970's BC Archives photo of the high-altitude turn on Anarchist mountain.

"One of the most iconic switchbacks in all of BC is in the S. Okanagan and needs no introduction," reads the post.

The hairpin turn is the site of the popular Osoyoos Lookout, celebrated for its stunning views.

The switchback is over 1,500 metres above sea level and has a panoramic view of Osoyoos and Oroville, WA.