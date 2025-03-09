Two moose spend an hour in resident's backyard east of Osoyoos

Deryn Graham

Two moose took their time visiting a couple's backyard east of Osoyoos on Saturday.

Deryn Graham spotted the large figures climbing out of Anarchist Mountain's bush into his yard Saturday afternoon.

"They spent an hour nibbling at the tops of our trees anywhere that the deer couldn’t reach," Graham said.

One of the moose came particularly close to deck of the home. Graham believes one was a mother and the other was her yearling.

"My hands were shaking like crazy. Couldn’t believe what I was seeing," he said.

The South Okanagan resident noted it was a busy day for wildlife in his yard. In addition to the moose, coyotes also appeared in Graham's yard that day.

He joked that his wife, who had been eager to see a moose for the first time, was out at the time of the sighting.

"My wife has been saying for [four] months, 'Today we will see a moose.' Of course she was in Penticton giving blood. She has never seen one."