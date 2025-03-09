Unlimited yard waste pickup upcoming in Oliver

Photo: RDCO FIle photo

The Town of Oliver is reminding residents that during the week of March 17, unlimited yard waste pickup is available for the regular collection day.

Residents are asked to use craft paper yard waste bags or containers clearly labeled as yard waste.

In order for prunings and cuttings to be accepted, the town said they need to be bundled neatly with natural string or twine (synthetic materials are not permitted).

"Please ensure bundles and bags do not exceed 50lb each. Branches should not exceed 3 feet in length and 2 inches in diameter," the town said.

"Please ensure to place your yard waste curbside alongside your carts by 7 a.m. on your pickup day."

For questions about waste collection, reach the town's utility clerk at 250-485-6253.