Baldy Mountain Resort extends season thanks to heavy snowfall for longest season yet

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Facebook

Baldy Mountain Resort is enjoying a strong season and thanks to enough snow, will be able to keep the ski hill party going.

The Oliver-area ski hill shared on Friday that their snowpack has held up "really well this season" so they're going to continue.

"If you bought one of our spring passes, they're valid through our bonus days! Don't have a spring pass? Head to our e-store and pick one up before they're gone on March 20," they shared in the social media announcement.

"All operations will be business as usual up until Sunday, April 6. Our slush cup will be held on this day. This will be the last day for eagle chair."

After April 6, Baldy said they will close during the week and reopen from the 11 to the 14.

Then they will close again from the 15 to the 17 and reopen for their final weekend, from April 18 to the 20.

"Surgarlump and the Magic Carpet will be open for those bonus weekends. Our grooming team will be building a new spring terrain park for people to enjoy. Our Dummy downhill event will be held on April 19 and an Easter egg hunt on our last day, April 20."

The lift schedule heading into April includes:

March 29 is the last day for both chairs open at once.

March 30 to 31 Eagle chair only

April 1 to 2 Sugarlump chair only

April 3 to 6 last days of the Eagle chair

The hill said they are planning some discounted lift ticket days.

"We're so excited to extend this season into Baldy's longest season ever!"