Osoyoos game studio founder co-hosts podcast about women's careers in gaming

Photo: Sarah Crookall Tina Merry.

Following International Women's Day, an Osoyoos game founder is hosting a podcast for women in the gaming industry.

Tina Merry is co-founder of the women-led, accessibility-minded game studio Simply Sweet Games.

On March 17, Merry will be co-hosting a "Cheat Codes" podcast episode about women's experience in the gaming industry, recorded from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, CA.

"The challenges, the breakthroughs, and the advice you wish you had when starting out," Merry said about the episode.

"What does it truly mean to be a woman in this space? What barriers still exist? What opportunities should we seize? And how can the industry do better to support us?"

Cheat Codes is a podcast sponsored by Women in Games International.

To listen to the Cheat Codes podcast, click here.