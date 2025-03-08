256734
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos Desert Centre 'Movie and an Expert' series returns with a film on hummingbird rehabilitation

Protecting hummingbirds

The Osoyoos Desert Centre is bringing back its Movie and an Expert event this season, with a film about hummingbird rehabilitation.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on March 15, the centre will be screening award-winning documentary "Every Little Thing" with guest speaker Sue Elwell at the Osoyoos Secondary School theatre.

The film is about a woman dedicated to rescuing hummingbirds who finds a special connection with the birds.

Elwell is part of the Hummingbird Project of BC and has banded the tiny birds for over a decade. She will be speaking to her experience in protecting the delicate species.

For more information on the Movie and an Expert event and to buy tickets, click here.

