Osoyoos Fire Rescue learns air break maintenance during weekend training

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Osoyoos Fire Rescue vehicle operators got a crash course on air brakes last weekend.

In a social media post issued Wednesday, the fire team said it was joined by firefighters from the Erris Volunteer Fire Association, the Tulameen and District Fire Department, and the Summerland Fire Deptarment for the training.

"This course equips our firefighters with the knowledge to operate and maintain all our air brake systems on our apparatus," reads the post.

BC Transport Training & Consulting provided the course.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue thanked the instructors for the training and for "giving up their weekend for this course."