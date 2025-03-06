Warm weather brings out bears near mountain east of Osoyoos, fire rescue says

Photo: Michael Beckett (BC SPCA)

Anarchist Mountain Fire Rescue Society is warning residents about the presence of black bears east of Osoyoos this week.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the society said bears have been spotted "lower on the mountain."

"With the sunny days and snow melt, it’s only a matter of time before the bears emerge from their dens at higher elevations. And when they do, they’ll be hungry and hyper-focused on finding food," reads the post.

"Please do your part to avoid negative interactions by properly securing all attractants (garbage, BBQs, bird feeders, pet and livestock feed)."

BC SPCA tips on deterring bears:

Keep garbage, recycling and compost inside until pick-up day

Regularly clean garbage and recycling bins, cover food compost with dry leaves or grass clippings

Pick up ripe and fallen fruit daily, harvest ripe vegetables

Clean barbecue grills after every use, store when not in use

Don’t leave pet food outside or use bird feeders from April to October

Learn about the Bear Smart Community Program

Ask your municipality to adopt bylaws that will protect bears

