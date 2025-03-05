Honk for Canada: Canadians in Osoyoos show national solidarity amid U.S. trade war

Photo: Sarah Crookall

A dozen or so Osoyoos residents took to Main Street on Wednesday, showing support for Canada amid its trade war with the United States.

"We're here to celebrate Canada. We're all in this together," said Martha Collins, Osoyoos resident.

On Tuesday, the U.S. implemented 25 per cent tariffs on a variety of goods entering Canada. Canada responded with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs the same day.

The people who gathered in Osoyoos, which shares an international border with Oroville, WA, were out showing their patriotism.

"[It's] a showing of how proud we are of our country, that we will not back down to the Trump administration, and that regular Canadians love their country," Collins said.

The border town resident added she wants children to see Canada is strong. Several cars honked as they drove by, while Castanet was in attendance.

For the foreseeable future, the group plans to meet at Main Street and Highway 3 in Osoyoos every Wednesday at 1 p.m.