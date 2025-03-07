Town of Osoyoos spells out taxation after moving to quarterly billing for utilities

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is clarifying tax billing after receiving questions about its new quarterly utility bills.

In February, the municipality moved to a quarterly utility billing system following the previous system, which charged for utilities on a yearly property tax bill.

"Previously, property owners' utilities bills were included on the [property] tax notice. So, if you look at your old tax bills, you will see some lines that say water and sewer and garbage," said Rod Risling, Osoyoos' chief administrative officer.

"For the 2025 calendar year, and the tax bill that's going to be mailed out in May, it will not include charges for utilities."

Risling added that now utility fees, including water, sewer, and waste fees, are being mailed out separately, which are to be paid quarterly. Additionally, residents can choose a monthly payment option if they wish.

The town received questions about whether they were being billed twice since they have yet to receive their property tax bill.

For property tax, the cost reflects the fees for the year from January to December, with this year's bill reflecting the Town of Osoyoos' 2025 fees.

"In effect, our fiscal year is January to December, and you pay in the middle, so basically half the year you're kind of in arrears, and half the year you're paying ahead," Risling said.

Still, residents could be seeing an increase on utilities.

Tax rates have gone up as per the 2025 budget. For instance, there was a 9.65 per cent increase for water user fees, a 6.63 per cent increase for sewer user fees, and a 3 per cent increase for garbage/recycling user fees.

Water meters and associated costs of the town recently moving to a metered system continue to perplex some residents.

Risling said those fee changes won't likely be seen until 2026 or later.

When water meter billing begins, residents will likely see a fixed rate for water and then a variable rate that reflects usage. Those with higher usage will likely have higher bills, Risling added.

Additionally, the towns new cart garbage program won't impose additional fees on residents unless they want larger or animal-resistant bins.