Lower Similkameen Indian Band's Nighthawk cultural burn to be carried out in coming days

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is planning to carry out its Nighthawk cultural burn "in the coming days."

In a press release issued Wednesday, LSIB said BC Wildfire crews were on site to continue black-lining, which restarted on Monday.

LSIB added it's aiming to execute the burn ahead of new growth.

"The area did receive precipitation overnight however today's sunshine and light winds will work in favour of drying out the fuels on-site for a proper burn," reads the press release.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 3 and in the nearby area, the LSIB added.

About 280 hectares of grassland near Highway 3 and Nighthawk Road, between Osoyoos and Cawston, are part of a multi-year cultural burn site.

Black-lining sets out control and safety lines.

Earlier in February, black-lining efforts came to a halt due to B.C.'s cold snap and snowfall. LSIB has said weather and crew conditions must be optimal for burn efforts to be carried out.

“Cultural burning is a proactive response to catastrophic wildfires and is an important step towards managing for food sovereignty and adaptive management for impacted areas," said Rob Edward, LSIB knowledge keeper, in a press release.

LSIB will provide updates as more information becomes available.