Photos: Waxing crescent moon and Venus from Osoyoos

Photo: Greg Reely

An Osoyoos photographer captured a breathtaking image of the recent crescent moon from town over the weekend.

Greg Reely shared his celestial photography on social media, including the waxing crescent moon and planet Venus.

This waxing crescent moon began late February and will continue until March 6. Most days you will able to catch the moon in this phase as early as near noon or afternoon during the day.

Reely also captured a photo of Osoyoos with Venus setting behind light clouds in the background.

The photographer said the planets he's photographed look like dots to the naked eye.

"Best to use a telescope or long lens to take a closer look," he added.

