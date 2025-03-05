Osoyoos' final parks master plan open house postponed, to be rescheduled

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos has postponed its last parks master plan open house until further notice as of Tuesday.

In a public notice, the municipality said the March 13 open house on the parks master plan is being held off due to unforeseen circumstances.

Last week, the town shared that it would be holding a final virtual presentation, held at the Sonora Centre, regarding the planning of the community's parks system, which is undergoing major changes with several different proposed options.

According to the town, the open house will be rescheduled in the near future.