Town event lets Osoyoos business owners discuss accessibility and age-friendly improvements

Photo: Pixabay

Osoyoos business owners can have their say on suggested accessibility and age-friendly initiatives in the town.

In a public notice issued Monday, the municipality said it will be holding the business event at the Sonora Community Centre.

On April 10 at 6 p.m., local business owners will be able to discuss potential accessibility improvements.

"This is an opportunity to meet the committee and open communication on the benefits of having an accessible business," reads the notice.

The Accessibility and Age-Friendly Advisory Committee will also discuss such improvements over its 13 years of operations.

Light refreshments will be served.

The business event will take place in room 1 on the main floor of the community centre.