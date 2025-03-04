Town of Osoyoos notifies of proposed zoning changes for new five-unit motel

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Zoning proposal for new motel at 3207 Lakeshore Drive.

The Town of Osoyoos is notifying residents of zoning changes it is looking to green light for a new motel on Lakeshore Drive next week.

At a council meeting on March 11, members will be deciding on the first reading of proposed changes to its zoning bylaw.

The changes would move the property's zoning from Campground Commercial (CT2) to Campground Commercial (CT2s) at 3207 Lakeshore Drive, according to a recent public notice.

Applicant MAD Studio Inc. is looking to convert the existing clubhouse into a five-unit motel.

For more information on the town's current rezoning proposals, click here.