Cultural burn black-lining restarts at Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Photo: LSIB Place of the Nighthawk burn area. Treatment Unit-1: light purple, Treatment Unit-2: tan, Treatment Unit-3: green, and Treatment Unit-4: blue.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is planning to complete black-lining for its cultural burn at Nighthawk on the southern treatment unit area on Tuesday.

In a press release issued on Monday, the LSIB said BC Wildfire was on site "assessing the guard for the controlled area of the burn."

About 280 hectares of grassland near Highway 3 and Nighthawk Road, between Osoyoos and Cawston, are part of a multi-year cultural burn site.

Black-lining sets out control and safety lines. The southern treatment unit is TU-4, and identified in blue on the map.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday March 4, crews will be on site again to perform more black-lining operations, with the hope that ignition can be achieved in the following days," reads the press release.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 3 and in the nearby area, the LSIB added.

In order for ignition to begin, weather and crew conditions must be optimal to ensure safety.

Earlier in February, black-lining efforts came to a halt due to B.C.'s cold snap and snowfall.

“Cultural burning is a proactive response to catastrophic wildfires and is an important step towards managing for food sovereignty and adaptive management for impacted areas," said Rob Edward, LSIB knowledge keeper, in a press release.

LSIB will provide updates as more information becomes available.