Osoyoos Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta fireworks fundraising ignites for 2025

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos' Canada Day/Cherry Fiesta fireworks 2024.

The organization now responsible for Osoyoos' celebrated Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta fireworks show has begun fundraising for the signature town event.

Osoyoos Festival Society has launched a GoFundMe for this year's light show, which draws people from across B.C. each year.

"For many years, the Osoyoos Festival Society, through its festivals and events, has been contributing to the economic and social well-being of our community," said Ken Baker, society president, on the GoFundMe page.

"Last year, for the first time, we incorporated the Canada Day Fireworks into our lineup of events. But those fireworks don't come cheap! We are now reaching out to you - our friends, neighbours and community - for your support."

Last summer, the festival society took on the fireworks for the first time after longtime organizer Osoyoos Fireworks stepped away from the elaborate July 1 show.

The group raised $32,000 for the fireworks and received a $10,000 grant from the town during its fundraising efforts in 2024, despite seeing a slow start.

This year, the GoFundMe goal is set at $10,000, which is half of last year's amount.

Additionally, the Osoyoos Festival Society will host various fundraising events leading up to the event.

"Your donation not only supports the Osoyoos Festival's fireworks but also has a significant impact on our business community," Baker continued.

"Hotels, restaurants, wineries, retailers and small businesses all benefit from the visitors we attract."

For more information on the Osoyoos Festival Society, click here.

To view the fireworks GoFundMe fundraiser, click here.