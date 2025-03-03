Oliver's The Painted Chair store and community hub closes after 40 years

Photo: The Painted Chair (Facebook) Ron and Tara Hovanes.

Owners of Oliver's The Painted Chair have announced they are retiring, leading to the beloved store's closure at the end of March.

In a letter on social media Monday, store owners Tara and Ron Hovanes shared news of their retirement, while thanking customers for their support and generosity over the years.

"We have enjoyed over 40 years in the business of taking care of people and we are looking forward to a more relaxed life with lots of gardening, camping, travel and time with our family," Tara Hovanes said.

The Painted Chair was a resource for reclaimed wood furniture and gently used clothing at its location at 5857 Sawmill Road. It also served as a community hub, supporting those with disabilities.

According to the owners, OneSky Community Resources will be taking over its day program in a new location on April 1.

"In the meantime, we are busy cleaning out the warehouse. Over the next few weeks, everything has to go! Please come in for a final look around and get a great deal on what we have available," Hovanes continued.

The Painted Chair closes on March 31.