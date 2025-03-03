Women of Oliver for Women hosts trade show in support of local charities

Photo: Women of Oliver for Women

The Women of Oliver for Women Society is hosting its key fundraising trade show this month.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 15, attendees will be able to browse more than 50 booths at the Oliver Community Centre.

"We have a real variety of vendors; there's some that have been there are coming back from previous years, and then we have some new ones," said Terry Beddome, Women of Oliver for Women Society member.

Those vendors will be sharing items including baked goods, crafts and artisan products, as well as services.

Oliver Eats will be preparing refreshments, and OK Falls' Falls Furniture & Cabinet Co. is the event sponsor with a raffle prize. Door prizes will also be awarded.

The trade show started in 1993 as the society's main fundraiser. The organization supports local charities and individual needs in Oliver.

Admission to the trade show is by donation.

