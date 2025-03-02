Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Skating Club to host ice show "Nostalgia" for 50th anniversary

Photo: Sun Bowl Skating Clu

The Sun Bowl Skating Club is hosting a nostalgic skating performance for its 50th anniversary this month.



At 6 p.m. on March 13, the club will be hosting the event by donation at the Sun bowl Arena.

The ice show "Nostalgia" will take viewers back through the past 50 years with various performances from club members.

"Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sun Bowl Skating Club by enjoying some skating magic," reads a club statement. "Our skaters, coaches, and volunteers work and prepare all season long for this huge evening."

The event will include a raffle and 50/50 draw.

Additionally, on March 5, the club will be hosting its club awards.

