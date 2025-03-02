Fire truck dedicated to celebrated former Osoyoos fire chief

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Former Osoyoos fire chief Walter Lemke.

The former Osoyoos fire chief was celebrated for 35 years of "unwavering" service with a truck dedication last week.

Walter Lemke served as Osoyoos' third fire chief for eight years.

"We [honoured] retired fire chief Walter Lemke for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the Town of Osoyoos," Osoyoos Fire Department said on Facebook.

Lemke was awarded for exemplary service throughout his career.

"His commitment to the safety and well-being of Osoyoos is unparalleled.

"In recognition of his remarkable service, Osoyoos Fire Rescue has proudly dedicated our brand-new frontline engine in his name."

The fire department thanked the retired chief, adding that his legacy will inspire generations to come.