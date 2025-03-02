Fire team warns bystanders steer clear of active fire following Keremeos fruit stand fire

Photo: Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department A Keremeos fruit stand was lost due to large fire on March 1.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department is reminding bystanders to stay away from fire scenes following a large fire Friday overnight, which destroyed a local fruit stand.

At 8:53 p.m. on Friday, the fire department was called to the fire at Lasser Produce's Tree Top Market fruit stand.

"Firefighters quickly worked to mitigate the fire from impinging on nearby buildings, vehicles and other property," the fire department said on Facebook.

Princeton Volunteer Fire Department and Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department assisted with firefighting efforts. RCMP, BCEHS, Fortis BC, Keremeos Irrigation District, Dutchie's Transport and AIMRoads also responded.

"Due to the fire being fully involved inside, we were not able to save the structure, but were successful in saving all other properties close by,” the Keremeos fire department said.

Lasser Produce owner Nav Lasser told Castanet the fire did not impact their warehouse, but destroyed their small retail building on the property, the Tree Top Market.

Fire crews were on scene until 6 a.m. the next day. The fire forced the closure of Highway 3, which remained closed until nearly 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Keremeos fire department and residents shared photos of the fire and devastation left behind.

Nearby resident Jenna Murphy thanked the fire team for containing the quickly-spreading fire, and saving the neighbouring homes.

The incident prompted Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department to remind bystanders to stay away from the fire for safety reasons, and to not drive over fire hoses, which could interrupt water supply.

"An active fire as large as this one was can pose a danger for bystanders, so it is always best to stay away and let the men and women who train for this and wear specialized gear, including breathing protection, do their jobs."

Contributed