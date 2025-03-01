Large structure fire in Keremeos closed Hwy 3 through the night

Photo: Facebook - Keremeos Communities News A fire burns in Keremeos Friday night.

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

Highway 3 has now been reopened through Keremeos, following an all-night closure caused by a large building fire.

The Lasser Produce retail shop is believed to have been completely destroyed in the fire.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Highway 3 through Keremeos has been closed through the night due to a structural fire, although vehicles have been able to detour around the closure.

According to DriveBC, the fire first closed the highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night and it remains closed Saturday morning.

According to posts on Facebook, the fire burned the Lasser Produce retail shop. Photos appear to show the building completely engulfed in flames.

It's not clear when the highway will reopen, but DriveBC says a local detour is available for motorists.