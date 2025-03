Photo: Blenz Coffee

Blenz Coffee has a new location in Oliver, and to celebrate, they want to roll out the red carpet to the community.

On March 11 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the shop on Main Street will be offering free small drinks to visitors.

There will be hot or iced Americanos, lattes, teas, or hot chocolate, all to thank the community as a thank-you to the community for welcoming the new franchise.

Plus, the team hopes to get to know coffee and beverage lovers in the area.

All are welcome!