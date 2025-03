Photo: Town of Osoyoos

Youth up for an adventure can enjoy "The Goonies" movie night at Osoyoos' Sonora Community Centre this Friday night.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., young movie lovers can catch a screening of the classic movie as part of the town's TGIF youth nights.

"The Goonies" is a 1985 adventure drama about a group of kids who go on a treasure hunt and collect plenty of eventful experiences.

The free event includes popcorn.

Attendees are asked to dress warm for the Sonora Centre gym.