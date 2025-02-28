Avalanche warning prompts search and rescue team to advise against venturing into backcountry

Photo: Avalanche Canada Avalanche wanring area from Feb. 27 to March 3.

The South Okanagan's search and rescue team is warning people to avoid trekking to the backcountry this weekend, as an avalanche warning is in effect for many areas of the province.

In a social media post on Thursday, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue shared Avalanche Canada's special avalanche warning in effect for most forecast regions across B.C.

"This weekend is probably not the weekend to be heading out into the backcountry," reads the social media post. "Outside a ski area boundary is the backcountry."

Avalanche Canada has said a "cohesive slab of snow 30 - 100 cm thick is sitting over weak layers in the snowpack and causing dangerous avalanche conditions."

"After a season of relatively stable avalanche conditions, we are entering a period of dramatic change and it is important to adapt mindsets to reflect this.

"Avalanche problems of this nature can be difficult to predict and there may be limited clues about deeper snowpack instabilities, but avalanches triggered on these layers are likely to be dangerous and destructive," reads an Avalanche Canada statement.

The avalanche warning is in effect until March 3.

For more information on the avalanche warning, click here.