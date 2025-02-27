Historic 1961 photo shows a less developed Osoyoos with iconic garbage gobbler

Photo: BC Archives

1960s photo taken from the Osoyoos Lookout.

A historic photo of the Osoyoos Lookout from Anarchist Mountain during the 1960s is circulating on social media.

In a social media post this month, Lost Okanagan on Facebook shared the BC Archives image from 1961.

"A great shot of the famous and beloved Osoyoos Lookout on Anarchist Mountain complete with a BC Garbage Gobbler circa 1961."

"Garbage Gobblers" were decorated garbage bins set up from the 1950s to the 1980s as part of an environmental initiative from the province.



The half-century-old photo shows a less developed vista of Osoyoos Lake within the valley.

View the image below to see how the tourist town has changed in recent years.