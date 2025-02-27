Town of Oliver seeks public input on 2025 budget

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Oliver is looking for public input on its 2025 five year budget and capital plan.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the municipality said it's looking for the feedback as part of its engagement process.

On Feb. 24, the 2025-2029 budget was presented to council, a proposed total of $17.7 million, which includes a five per cent property tax increase.

Additionally, the proposed water rates are at a four per cent increase and proposed sewer rates are at a three per cent increase.

"At the meeting, different scenarios for the 2025 tax rate multipliers were discussed in order to help mitigate the tax impact on business and light industry classes," reads the press release.

"Business and light industry experienced a substantial increase in 2025 property assessments compared to residential properties."

Residents can provide input at a Coffee with Council meeting on March 4 at the Ditch Café from 9:30 to 11 a.m., contact council at [email protected] or town hall, or reach out online here.

The public input period ends on March 25, with the adoption of the budget in April and May.