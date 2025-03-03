Mount Baldy Alpine Club hosts spaghetti fundraiser to repair club cabin in Oliver

Photo: Mt Baldy Alpine Club

The Mt Baldy Alpine Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for club improvements this weekend.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., the youth-focused club will be hosting the dinner at Mount Baldy Resort's Baldy Bar.

A silent auction will take place following dinner, along with a 50/50 draw.

Additionally, the night includes a dance party with music by DJ Scotty Dawg.

The alpine club, which runs youth programs, is looking to repair its club cabin and fund team jackets.

To buy tickets to the Mt Baldy Alpine Club spaghetti fundraiser, click here