Town of Osoyoos approves submitting $40K emergency preparedness grant application

Photo: Sarah Crookall A storm in September cause damage to trees and buildings in Osoyoos.

The Town of Osoyoos has agreed to go ahead and apply for the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund with other Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen municipalities.

On Tuesday, council members approved the regional application which, if granted, would amount to $40,000 for disaster readiness.

"The RDOS, Village of Keremeos, Town of Oliver, Town of Princeton, Town of Osoyoos, and the District of Summerland wish to jointly apply to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to support Emergency Support Services Equipment and Training," reads a report from Rod Risling, chief administrative officer.

"The 2025 grant application is for joint training exercises, cultural safety and humility training, volunteer recognition and recruitment, and supplies such as reception centre kits, signage and computers."

The provincial grant aims to help local governments and First Nations respond to emergencies, and is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities.