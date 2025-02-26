Town of Osoyoos changing special events process

Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society

The Town of Osoyoos is making some key changes for special events.

During Tuesday's council meeting, members approved to amend its special events policy and relevant bylaws.

The changes would include adding a minimum requirement for commercial general liability insurance for special events of $2 million or $5 million, a special events trailer, a traffic safety and management plan, and a fireworks permit.

Previous council discussions explored raising the liability insurance to $5 million and $10 million respectively, but that was not recommended.

Staff did recommend adding a fee for special events covering costs such washroom cleaning. Additional fees could "be recovered during the grant application process," staff aded. The cost of fees have not yet been proposed, but staff said including them in the policy could help organizations recover costs.

Council discussed potentially waiving fees or coming up with an alternative arrangement for non-profit groups.

"If there's something you can't afford, or something that you can't pay because you don't have the means to do so, that's a good time to come up to council and ask to get it at cost or no cost," said Gerald Davis, director of community services.

Davis added that the change could increase the community services grant program, which is currently set at $64,000.

Fees for special events will be discussed at a future council meeting.