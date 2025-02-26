Oliver winery resumes signature concert series with award-winning artists like Said The Whale

Photo: Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Oliver's Tinhorn Creek Vineyards is starting back up its signature Sunset Concert Series with award-winning artists this spring and summer.

The event has been described as "a once signature summer event in the South Okanagan."

"This season, music lovers can look forward to three incredible performances set against the breathtaking South Okanagan backdrop, combining world-class talent with exceptional wines," reads the event listing.

May 31: Krystle Dos Santos

Krystle Dos Santos is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award winner and singer-songwriter. Her 2020 album "BLOOM|BURN" won 2020 WCMA's R&B artist of the year award. She's known for powerful vocals and performance charm. The soul and R&B artist has also performed with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Michael Bublé.

July 19: Antonio Larosa

Antonio Larosa is country-rock musician from Vancouver known for soulful lyrics and rich vocals. In 2023, Larosa won BC Country Music Association's roots artist of the year. His sound has been described as a unique blend of Elvis Presley and the Allman Brothers.

Sept. 13: Said The Whale

Said The Whale is 2011's Juno-award winning indie-rock band. The group is known for their high-energy performances and loyal fanbase. They've also been the subject of a CBC documentary "Winning America." Now, the band is fully independent, and exploring a new chapter.

For more information on the Tinhorn Creek Vineyards Sunset Concert Series and to buy tickets, click here.