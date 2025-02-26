Town of Osoyoos funds Mayors Border Alliance media and advocacy strategy

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is doling up funds in support of the Canada-wide Mayors Border Alliance, including its plan to help local economies under the threat of U.S. tariffs.

Sue McKortoff is representing the Town of Osoyoos on the Mayors Border Alliance, which was created in the face of impending U.S. tariffs for unified advocacy of border communities.

During Tuesday's council meeting, council approved $294.61 to support the development of the alliance's strategic plan via the City of Windsor. Osoyoos' financial contribution is based on population within the alliance's members.

The $100,000 plan involves working with advocacy and public relations group Crestview Strategy for six months to discuss options such as alternative supply chains.

"Crestview Strategy is planning to do social media depending on what's happening with the tariffs and what's happening across the border," Mckortoff said.

"We decided that it would be a good idea to be involved with this and try and and work to come up with a good strategy for how we can help our citizens, our businesses, and hopefully work with mayors across the border."

According to a staff report, the alliance has started identifying alternative supply chains to "mitigate immediate disruptions and is working to develop contingency strategies."

"When I talk to the Chamber of Commerce locally, they said that they haven't heard much, but they've heard a few rumblings from some of the businesses that were worried about their business wasn't going to be able to survive, and they weren't sure what to do, and they weren't sure where to look."

The group is slated to meet each Thursday night over the next four years, with roughly 35 communities across Canada in attendance.