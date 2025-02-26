Town of Osoyoos looking to roll out new garbage cart system as early as spring

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is looking to move to garbage carts for its solid waste program, which could hit curbs as early as this spring.

During a committee meeting on Tuesday, a municipal consultant proposed changes to the town's current bagged garbage collection program.

In March of last year, council agreed to fund a cart-based garbage and yard waste system for the 2025 budget. The town is now looking to carry out its own contracting for garbage and recycling outside of the RDOS.

Under the proposed system, taxpayers would be issued a standard cart package of one 120-litre garbage cart and a 240-litre yard waste cart

"Citizens would be allowed to complete what's called a change out form if that's not something that's going to work for their household," said Mitch Moroziuk, a municipal operations consultant.

The change would amend the town's waste regulation bylaw to bring in the following estimated fees:

• 240 litre garbage cart - $5/residential dwelling/month extra

• 120 litre wildlife resistant garbage cart - $4/residential dwelling/month extra

• Additional 240 litre yard waste cart - $5/residential dwelling/month extra

• Cart change out - $45/delivery

The total cost would amount to an estimated $188.68 for collection per serviced unit per year, which would be an increase of $29.42 from current rates.

Upsizing to a 240 litre cart would cost $60 per customer, and purchasing an additional 240 litre yard waste cart would cost $60. Additionally, a 120 litre animal resistant cart would cost $48.

Currently, the town's 2025 solid waste budget includes $350,000 for garbage and yard waste carts.

Residents would not be able to opt out of the cart program, which is common across other municipalities, the consultant said. However, the collection schedule would remain the same.

Moroziuk also recommended adding another unlimited waste collection for users in December.

Carts will have identification numbers and scannable chips in which case they can be returned to their owner if stolen or lost.

If approved by council, the new garbage and yard waste cart system could be introduced as soon as the spring of this year.