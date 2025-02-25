Town of Oliver lends reycling bins to soccer club

Photo: Contributed

Oliver council is kickin' it with the local soccer club.

At Monday's meeting, council voted to grant a request from the youth Pinnacles Football Club for four large municipal recycling bins, which the club will be using for storage and transport of soccer balls.

The club is based in Penticton but operates in locations around the South Okanagan.

They requested the bins to help facilitate their programming specifically in Oliver.

For a cost of roughly $400, Oliver council agreed to lend four municipal bins to the club.

"I'm in favour of this. In the spirit of this, I think that this would be sort of a long lasting donation to the team," said Coun. Terry Schafer.