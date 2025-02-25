Oliver council steers clear of Canada Post issue

Photo: Contributed

Oliver town council members have rejected a request from the union behind Canada Post workers.

At Monday's meeting council reviewed a letter from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers which asked that the town weigh in on matters that will be discussed through the Industrial Inquiry Commission that was ordered after the Canada Post strike was ended in late 2024.

The commission will be investigating the future of the postal service, and CUPW has ostensibly been sending letters to municipalities throughout the nation asking for them to send written feedback to the commission.

CUPW suggested that Oliver council formally support maintaining Canada Post and its services.

"In the run-up to the federal election we urge you to question the political parties on their intentions for Canada Post, and insist they make clear their public commitments," reads the letter sent to council.

Council members did not have much appetite to wade into the issue.

"I'm not sure that I want to support a position for or position against. More service, less service, the same," said Coun. David Mattes.

"In terms of the [Town of Oliver] having a position, I wouldn't support what they put in front of us, because I don't have enough information, to be honest with you, about everything that's involved in the Canadian postal system."

Council decided unanimously to file the correspondence and not proceed with any action.