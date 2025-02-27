Non-profit funding available from Osoyoos financial institution

Photo: Osoyoos Credit Union

Local non-profit groups can now apply for funding through the Osoyoos Credit Union's Community Giving Fund.

On Monday, OCU shared news of the funding program.

"Do you have big plans for the community but need extra funds to make it happen?," reads an OCU social media post.

"Our Community Giving program provides funding to local groups and non-profit orgs to help with projects and initiatives that benefit the community."

Organizations interested in applying are asked to show benefits to the community as well as partnerships and collaboration.

The deadline for the funding program is March 31.

For more information on the Community Giving Fund, click here.