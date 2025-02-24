Firefighters awarded for achievements and milestones at Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)

Osoyoos firefighters were recognized for their accomplishments at the fire department's yearly awards banquet over the weekend.

In a social media post on Monday, Osoyoos Fire Rescue said the first responders were recognized for their achievements and milestones in service.

The fire department celebrated the following:

Firefighter Tyson Sikstrom on his 20-year service award.

Firefighter Karl Fichter for his 16 year service award.

Lieutenant Steve Harrison on his 10-year service award.

Firefighter Barb Harper on her 5-year service award, and the Firefighter of the Year award.

Captain Chris Parker received the Officer of the Year.

Firefighter Grant Fiddes received the Rookie of the Year.

Firefighter Gurvir Gill received the Top Gun award.

Firefighters Katie Grant, Barb Harper, Blake Loura, and Lieutenant Antonio Mora won individual memorabilia awards.

Junior Firefighters (Joel, Liam, Josh, Kieren) were recognized for their commitment and dedication during their program.

"We would like to thank all our firefighters on a great 2024 season. We would also like to thank the staff and team at Watermark for hosting our banquet," reads the post.

Earlier in January, neighbouring firefighters and partners in Oliver were also recently awarded for their service.