Walking trail opens at Osoyoos' Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre after snowfall

Photo: Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre

The Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre's scenic walking trail is now open as of Sunday.

In a social media post, the cultural centre said the trail is ready after recently fallen snow has largely melted.

"Remember to wear sturdy boots and a rain coat to stay warm and comfy," reads the post. "Come see the desert transform its [colours] after the rain and experience the beauty up close."

The “Living Lands” feature an outdoor exhibit and sculpture gallery.

"A three-hour round-trip hike takes you to the top of the [cliff] wonder where you will gaze upon the valley from 673 metres (2,208 feet) up," reads a Nk'Mip statement.

"It’s a stunning vista that reveals the breadth of the landscape around you."