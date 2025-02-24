Town of Oliver looks at upper governments funding for housing and airport infrastructure

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Oliver is looking at requesting funding from other levels of government for two infrastructure projects this week.

Ahead of Monday's committee meeting, staff have submitted two reports relating to funding applications for upgrading Similkameen Avenue and replacing the Oliver Municipal Airport runway.

For Similkameen Avenue, the municipality is looking to the federal government's Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund for 50 per cent of the upgrades aimed at "improving capacity of water and sewer utilities and enabling the development of additional housing in this area."

If approved for the grant, the town would cover $743,878 in general development, $298,650 in sewer infrastructure, and $334,787 for water.

"The Similkameen Avenue project directly relates to enabling more housing densification as it will increase the capacity of water and sewer utilities from the current 1,000 homes to 4,000 homes," read a report from grants coordinator Stephanie Moore.

Additionally, the municipality will be applying to the province's Air Access Program to replace the Oliver Municipal Airport runway.

According to a staff report, the aging runway was identified as a capital need under the town's 2022 Hazard Identification Report and the 2024 Airport Masterplan.

The Air Access Program could provide up to $2 million, with staff estimating Oliver would qualify for 75 to 90 per cent coverage of costs.

If approved and covered, the reconstruction of the runway would cost an estimated $198,100, however staff recommends only proceeding if the province funds 90 per cent of the project.

The town said the runway reconstruction would enhance airport safety, enhance the local economy, and ensure MedEvac and wildfire suppression services remain available.

The program provides up to $2M from the province per year per facility, with a grant funding of between 50-90% of eligible project costs depending on the nature of the project.

"Runway Reconstruction would last for 15 – 20 years before major maintenance is required and would save the Town continuous repair of the deteriorating runway at an estimated minimum annual cost of $10,000 – 15,000," reads the report from Moore.

The deadline for both grant applications is at the end of March, and if approved, the decision on the applications will be made at council on March 10.