Town of Osoyoos seeks feedback on food trucks and vendor locations

The Town of Osoyoos is asking for public feedback on food truck operations within the town via an online survey.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the municipality said it's reviewing its business licence bylaw to ensure consistency with its zoning bylaw and to update business application fees.

A key question included in the survey covers the preferred locations of food truck vendors. Currently, many vendors set up at Gyro Park.

"It is generally considered good practice to review a business licence bylaw when a new zoning bylaw is adopted to ensure consistency in terms of definitions, regulations and permitted use classes," reads a statement from the town.

"Reviews are also important to ensure that the fees being applied are reflective of the costs incurred by the town to issue licences."

Council has recently discussed increasing business licence fees, which currently cost below average at $75.

The Town of Osoyoos food truck survey will be open until March 21.

To complete the survey, click here.