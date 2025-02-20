Oliver high school to put on performance of 'Footloose' at Venables Theatre

Photo: South Okanagan Secondary School

Oliver's South Okanagan Secondary School is hosting a performance of teen drama "Footloose" and tickets for the shows are available now.

From March 6 to 8, audiences can see the local high schoolers reenact the 1984 film.

"Get ready to cut loose! "Footloose - the musical" is a high energy show that will have you singing and dancing in your seat," reads the event listing.

"It is an electrifying show that tells the story of Ren McCormack, a city teen who moves to a small town where dancing and rock music are strictly forbidden."

For more information, and to buy tickets click here or visit the SOSS library.