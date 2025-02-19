Wide Arts National Association to host dinner and show fundraiser in Osoyoos

Photo: Wide Arts National Association

Osoyoos' popular events organization Wide Arts National Association is hosting a dinner and show fundraiser next week.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 28, event goers can enjoy a beer and a burger with entertainment at The Sage Pub.

"Oye Oye come celebrate with us, be entertained by amazing humans and contribute to our upcoming community projects," WANA said on social media.

Qoylluriti abd Turlutt will be performing. Additionally, there will be silent auction and raffle.

Tickets can be bought at Art Therapy Corp, The Sage Pub, and at the door.

For more information on Wide Arts, click here.