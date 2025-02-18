Oliver's new 'kitchen catcher' organics bins now available

Photo: Town of Oliver

Oliver residents can now get their "kitchen catchers" organics boxes from the township ahead of collection this spring.

In a public notice, the Town of Oliver said that the compost boxes for its new organics/yard waste program can be picked up from the municipality as of Tuesday.

The bins will be located at the Finance Department, located across from town hall. open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Additionally, there will be extended pickup times until 6 p.m. on Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11.



"During the pickup times, Town staff will be available to answer any questions you may have about the new organics/yard waste collection program," reads the notice.

The newly created organics/yard waste program is slated to hit the curb in April.

“As of April 2025, waste such as kitchen food scraps will be collected in the green bins on a weekly basis once the new organic waste collection program launches,” Adam Goodwin, Town of Oliver staff, told Castanet in 2024.

“This initiative is crucial for extending the lifespan of the Oliver landfill, modernizing the Town's solid waste program and aligning with a program already embraced by approximately 3.7 million British Columbia residents,” reads a statement from the Town of Oliver.



For more information on the program, click here.