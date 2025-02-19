Wild turkey squatting at house prevents package delivery near Osoyoos

Photo: Josee Converse

A delivery driver failed to drop off a package at its intended destination because a wild turkey was squatting outside of the residence east of Osoyoos on Friday.

"Well that’s a new one, Dragonfly didn’t want to deliver to our door because Tom was visiting," resident Josee Converse said jokingly in a social media post.



Instead, the package was dropped off on Converse's snow-covered vehicle.

Tom the turkey can be seen in photos at Converse's front door with an Amazon package sitting on a blue truck in the foreground. When Converse went to scope out the situation, the big bird started following her around.

Tom is a regular squatter at Converse's house on Anarchist Mountain.

The turkey started visiting last August when the homeowners started a home-baking business.

Perhaps he smells the baked goods, or feels sheltered and safe, Conserve said. The homeowners said they hadn't fed the wandering animal.

In November, Tom gained local notoriety when Converse shared a photo of him and his antics in a popular neighbourhood Facebook group.

Coincidentally, Converse wrote the flightless bird a poem the day before the delivery mishap, sharing it on social media on Thursday.

"We really appreciate your daily visits but you leave us so much poop on our stoop, we need to watch our step on our doorstep. From sunrise to sunset, you peck at our door, you preen your feathers and flap your wings yet you seem upset."



Thankfully, Converse said she was able to get her package anyway.