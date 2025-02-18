Three missing skiers located by search and rescue at Oliver's Mount Baldy

Photo: Contributed

Three missing skiers were located safe by the South Okanagan search and rescue team at Mount Baldy Saturday night.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue said it responded to the incident around 5 p.m.

Crews were able to reach the skiers by cell phone and determine their locations. None of the skiers were injured.

"Due to required safety precautions along with route finding to get to the subjects, physical contact was finally established at approximately [10 p.m.]," OOSAR said.

Rescuers brought the three individuals back to the Baldy Mountain Resort lodge by 10:30 p.m.

"The [three] missing individuals did the right thing and stayed in one location when they realized they were lost," continued OOSAR.

"After discussion with SAR and BMR Patrol they started working their way back to the ski area. They conserved cell phone batteries so that we could keep in contact with them, they were also fortunate to be in an area that had cell service."

The incident has prompted a reminder from OOSAR to skiers that if they venture outside of a ski area to follow the 'Three Ts': Take the essentials with you, trip plan, and make sure you have the appropriate training.

For more information on adventure safety from AdventureSmart, click here.